Liberia: Quarantined! - 'Expired Food' Abi Jaoudi Supermarket Faces Shutdown

Abi Jaoudi Supermarket's warehouses across Monrovia have been shut down after Commerce Ministry officials discovered the company had on sale large quantity of expired goods including food commodities.

Commerce inspectors have taken control of the warehouses in a search operation that will clean the supermarket of contaminated and expired goods, Mitchell Jones, the Director of Communication at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry told the New Democrat via phone Thursday.

"There will be a public destruction of the expired goods that will be retrieved from Abi Jaoudi's warehouses, " Jones said.

Commerce Inspector General Josephine Davies said the company could face santions ranging from closure to fines.

"Our inspectors are sorting out the products in the various warehouses but the Ministry will come up to levy the penalties attached," she said.

"If your goods is expired, your responsibility is to write the Ministry that you have expired goods so the Ministry can call the agencies responsible to dispose of the goods. Secretly dealing in stain goods is unhealthy for our people."

The company management declined to comment on the matter when contacted. A manager at the Randall Street complex refereed this paper to the Bushrod Island office where no one was on hand to comment.

Commerce inspectors Wednesday seized a truck containing expired meat, chicken, fish and other food frozen commodities belonging to Abi Jaoudi.

On February 26, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor Frozen food and rice imported by Asian businessmen into the country are not fit for consumption because they contain chemicals that are dangerous to human health.

Addressing members of the Liberia Marketing Association she said Lebanese imported rice is the cause of diseases that are creating public health problems that are killing Liberians.