10 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Off to Botswana

President Mnangagwa travels to Botswana today where together with that country's President Seretse Ian Khama and Zambian leader Edgar Lungu they will assess progress made on the construction of the Kazungula Bridge.

The bridge will connect eight countries.

It is situated where borders of four countries - Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia and Namibia - meet. The bridge links Botswana and Zambia across the Zambezi River at the confluence with Chobe River.

The link currently is through ferryboats.

Kazungula bridge is a multi-national project on the North-South Corridor within Sadc whose construction will bring economic benefits for the region.

It is anticipated that completion of the project will result in reduced border transit time. The project will also result in increased traffic, reduced time-based transport and trade cost.

It will facilitate intra and extra regional trade activities by integrating economies served by the corridor. There will also be improved border management operations arising from the new one-stop border facilities.

Saturday's meeting in Botswana will be President Mnangagwa's second visit to the neighbouring country since his inauguration last November.

President Mnangagwa visited Botswana last month on the invitation of President Khama. During the State visit, various economic co-operation deals were signed between the two countries.

