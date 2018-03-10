Nigeria in the Eye of a Film Maker

... as 'Dr Mekam' goes to cinema

Ahead of 2019 general elections, a movie that mirrors the political life of Nigerians is due to hit the cinemas nationwide on March 16, amid pomp and pageantry.

This is coming as actress Uche Jombo-Rodriguez has advised Nigerians to vote according to their conscience in the 2019 elections. The actress gave this piece of advice at the press preview of the hilarious movie, "Dr Mekam" produced by actress Oby Olebara Uzoukwu's Obylicious Empire Production.

Uche Jombo said, "It's important you understand that your vote is your right and it counts."

She described the movie, starring the likes of Kalu Ikeagwu(lead character), herself, Yemi Blaq, Gloria Young, Seun Akindele, Emeka Okoye, Oby Olebara Uzoukwu, Chika Chukwu, Eric Obinna, Eva Appiah among others as "an entertaining film", adding that 'Dr. Mekam' explores the nation's political satire. The director, Ike Nnaebue said 'Dr. Mekam' will revolutionize the country's cinema landscape.

According to him, "The movie is like a mirror that mirrors the Nigerian society. The politicians will see themselves as well as laugh at themselves. By so doing, we will realize that we have been messing up and we need to do better," he said.

Shot in Atlanta and in Nigeria, " Dr Mekam' tells the story of a Nigerian American trained doctor Mitchell Mekam who decided to return to his fatherland to lead a new political movement. But he was frustrated by the system that he he met on ground.

"This is one movie every politician, political parties, political stakeholders and indeed, the Independent Electoral Commission,INEC, needs to see as it attempts to redefine the country's political landscape as we prepare for the 2019 elections," Ike said.

The director revealed that the movie has been selected to premiere in Nollywood travel film festival, billed to hold in Atlanta, later in the year. 'We also intend to travel around the world with this film,' he added. Speaking further, Ike said 'Dr Mekam' is heavy on patriotic messages, drama and comedy that lend credence to the Nigerian offerings. For Oby, "With skillful actors and actresses, it is guaranteed to keep audiences asking for more. It is one of its kinds."