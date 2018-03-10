10 March 2018

Nigeria: Argentina Coach to Spy On Victor Moses Against Barca

Argentina national team coach Jorge Sampaoli will be among the spectators when Chelsea tackle Barcelona in a Champions League round of sixteen tie at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, according to reports.

Sampaoli will also be in the stands when Brown Ideye and Isaac Success's Malaga take on Barcelona in La Liga this evening, after he must have watched the game between Sevilla and Valencia at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

"I'm leaving earlier to see the Chelsea match. I wish I could go to the house to talk to Leo for a while," Sampaoli told reporters including Ole Argentina.

Three Argentina players - Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), éver Banega (Sevilla) and Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - who have been summoned for the friendlies against Italy and Spain will be observed by Jorge Sampaoli during his trip to Spain.

In addition, Nigeria's most important player for now, Victor Moses, will be monitored by the Argentina manager.

The 27-year-old was on the bench in the Super Eagles 3-2 loss to the South Americans at the 2014 World Cup and a hamstring injury kept him out of the squad for the friendly in November..

