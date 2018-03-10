Somalia: Pakistan Will Assist Somalia in Registering Its Citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Somalia to provide services to the country.

Ambassador Khadija Mohamed signed MOU for Somalia in Islamabad. Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi witnessed the signing.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman NADRA and senior officials were also present on the occasion, said a PM Office statement.

Pakistan says it assist Somalia in registering its citizens, immigration services, and other e-Government solutions.