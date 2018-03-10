10 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Pakistan Will Assist Somalia in Registering Its Citizens

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Database and Registration Authority Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Somalia to provide services to the country.

Ambassador Khadija Mohamed signed MOU for Somalia in Islamabad. Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi witnessed the signing.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman NADRA and senior officials were also present on the occasion, said a PM Office statement.

Pakistan says it assist Somalia in registering its citizens, immigration services, and other e-Government solutions.

Somalia

Govt Welcomes Arab League Statement On Berbera Port Deal

Somalia's Minister of foreign affairs Ahmed Awad has welcomed the Arab League statement over the controversial… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.