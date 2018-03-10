Uganda: Kadaga Attack - Minister Namuganza Thrown Out of Busoga Caucus

Lands state minister Percis Namuganza has been expelled from the Busoga parliamentary caucus over what her colleagues described as unbecoming conduct.

At a meeting held at government chief whip's boardroom at parliament, 13 out of 32 members in attendance also resolved to institute criminal summons on grounds that Namuganza threatened to harm their king, Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV and speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Bukooli North MP and caucus lawyer Gaster Mugoya Kyawa read the resolutions, which include banning of Namuganza from caucus among others.

"We have resolved to institute criminal proceedings against Namuganza. So don't be surprised, she may appear in criminal court to answer charges," Mugoya said.

According to the caucus, Namuganza is also legally barred from carrying out any activities in constituencies of members of the caucus and her appearance is restricted to her Bukono constituency.

Genesis

The caucus accuses Namuganza of threatening as well as inciting her voters to kill, injure and harm the Kyabazinga and Kadaga at a rally she held at Ivukula in Namutumba district last week.

Namuganza allegedly insulted the Kyabazinga and Kadaga after installing a new chief in her Bukono constituency behind her back, which to her was a serious issue.

At a function to launch boreholes in Bukono, Namuganza reportedly told off Kadaga and Gabula to concentrate on 'fighting jiggers in Kamuli', which to her are a serious threat than 'poking their noses' into Namutumba affairs.

"Kadaga should have declared war on the famine and drought that has hit Busoga. She should have declared war on jiggers that attacked Kamuli. But for her to come and declare war on me, I will also declare war on her because she isn't immune from death," Namuganza said.

"If I die, Kadaga should be the first suspect. As her grandchild, why is Kadaga after me? Kadaga is not fit to be my mother; she is in fact my grandmother. All she knows is to contest on a seat for affirmative action, which is a weak position. Why doesn't she go and contest on a direct ticket like me. Why doesn't she go and contest in Kamuli Municipality so we get to know her political strength?" she added.

According to video recordings, Namuganza rallied her voters in Bukono to use stones and sticks to chase away the Kyabazinga if he ever goes back to that area in her absence. The caucus and some people within Busoga sub-region have since protested against Namuganza's attack to the Kadaga and Kyabazinga arguing that her actions contravene section 83 of the Penal Code Act.

Section 83 (1) states that any person who incites any other person to do an act of violence against any person by reason of his or her race, place of origin, political opinions, colour, creed or sex or office commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years.

The no holds barred Namuganza has also previously had verbal exchanges with the state minister for ICT Idah Nantaba during a consultative meeting on lands for MPs. Namuganza accused Nantaba, who previously served in her position of being jealous after the former took over the new lands state minister.

Attempts to have Namuganza respond to the caucus resolutions were unsuccessful, as the minister could not pick our calls.