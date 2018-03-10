Kenya: Tillerson Cancels Day's Events in Nairobi Due to Illness

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday cancelled a day of events in Nairobi because of illness, the Associated Press reported.

The news agency quoted the US Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein saying that, "The Secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea."

Mr Tillerson was to hold an interactive meeting with Health CS Sicily Kariuki at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital on Saturday at 9am but the event did not take place.

Mr Tillerson arrived in Nairobi on Friday afternoon as part of his five African nation tour, which has seen him in Chad, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Soon after landing in Nairobi, Mr Tillerson held a meeting with President Kenyatta where they discussed security in the region, particularly the threat of Al-Shabaab and the war in South Sudan.

His next stop will be Nigeria. The US Secretary of State will be in the country until Monday.