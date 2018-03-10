10 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia, Turkey Sign Deal to Rebuild Parliament House in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

The speaker of Somali Federal Parliament Mohamed Sheikh Osman (Jawari) has signed an agreement to rebuild a parlaiment house in Mogadishu with the Turkish government.

The 100 million deal was signed by Lower Speaker Mohamed Jawari and Turkish ambassador to Somalia Olgan Bekar on Saturday in Mogadishu.

Speaker Jawari said the reconstruction will begin on the historic building with a controlled demolition of the building. A temporary parliamentary building will be used for parliamentary functions until the building is complete.

He explained that the initial phase of construction on the seven-story building is slated for the beginning of next year and will cost $60m. He added that total costs are expected to reach $100m.

Once complete, the speaker boasts that it will have an office for every MP and their staff and will be able to host international delegations and functions.

Jawari admitted that the financial details were still being worked out but hinted that the Turkish government may assist in paying for the building.

Somalia

Govt Welcomes Arab League Statement On Berbera Port Deal

Somalia's Minister of foreign affairs Ahmed Awad has welcomed the Arab League statement over the controversial… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.