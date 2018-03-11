10 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Lists Shabaab Leaders in Kenya As Global Terrorists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kevin J Kelley

The United States State Department has listed two Kenyan leaders of Al-Shabaab as "specially designated global terrorists".

The targeting of Ahmad Iman Ali and Abdifatah Abubakar Abdi is intended to deny them resources needed to plan and carry out attacks inside Kenya as well as in Somalia.

Ali has directed Shabaab's Kenyan operations for the past six years and is believed to be responsible for hundreds of deaths.

The State Department says Ali coordinated the January 2016 attack on a Kenya military base in El Adde, Somalia, that ranks as the worst military defeat in Kenyan history.

At least 150 Kenyan soldiers were killed in that raid, according to the United Nations.

"Ali is also responsible for Al-Shabaab propaganda targeting the Kenyan government and civilians, such as a July 2017 video in which he issues threats to Muslims serving in Kenya's security forces," the State Department said.

Ali served as a cleric for the Nairobi-based Muslim Youth Centre, which announced in 2012 that it had merged with Al-Shabaab. He subsequently sought to recruit youth for Al-Shabaab in Nairobi's slums.

Abdi is wanted in connection with the June 2014 attacks in Mpeketoni, coastal Kenya that claimed more than 60 lives.

Thursday's designations deny Ali and Abdi access to the US financial system and can assist law-enforcement actions by the US and other governments, the State Department said.

Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga Pledge to Build 'Bridges'

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga announced a unity deal just hours before US… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.