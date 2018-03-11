10 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Govt to Mark Border With Neighbours

By Apolinari Tairo

The government of Tanzania will re-demarcate its territorial border with Kenya and Uganda by replacing dilapidated and missing beacons.

Deputy Minister for Lands Angelina Mabula said the exercise would start on March 22.

The minister had inspected the border between Kenya and Tanzania last week and said there were missing border marks, perhaps removed by individuals with ill intent about the legal borderlines.

The government has allocated Tsh4 billion ($2 million) to replace beacons.

They will stand 100 metres apart.

Tanzania shares a 769km border with Kenya covering Mara, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions in the north, and 396km with Uganda, 217km with Rwanda and 451km with Burundi.

The exercise will be conducted in Mara, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions along the Kenyan border and Kagera region along the border with Uganda.

The Kenya-Tanzania border is shared among communities from both sides and there has been cross-border business, agriculture and cattle grazing, especially Maasai herders.

This free movement of people has also been exploited by smugglers.

