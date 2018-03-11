11 March 2018

Zimbabwe: Guard Crushes Mistress's Head

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

A HWANGE security guard who murdered his mistress after she dumped him has been jailed for 25 years.

Tapiwa Mahoma (53) of Hillcrest was sentenced on Friday by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese in circuit court after several witnesses testified on how Nkayi-based nurse Brilliant Ngwenya was murdered.

Mahoma crushed Ngwenya's head with a brick in October last year.

The father of five had pleaded not guilty to the offence through his lawyer Givemore Muvhiringi of Muvhiringi Legal Practitioners, but was convicted by Justice Makonese.

Prosecutor Loveness Munsaka said on the fateful day Mahoma assaulted Ngwenya several times with a metal bar before crushing her head with a concrete brick.

