South Africa/Zimbabwe: PSL Explains Ajax Cape Town and Tendai Ndoro's Disciplinary Committee Case

South Africa — The Premier Soccer League has provided clarity on the processes of the Disciplinary Committee that will next week hear the protests lodged against Ajax Cape Town's fielding of striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ndoro's move to the Urban Warriors was cast under the spotlight after it became apparent that the former Orlando Pirates forward had already played for two different clubs in the same season, which contravenes FIFA's laws of the game.

The PSL's Dispute Resolutions Chamber last month heard the matter relating to the 32-year-old's ineligibility, but later cleared him and the club of any wrongdoing.

The league was then in disagreement with their independent judicial body's ruling, subsequently taking the matter to arbitration with the South African Football Association.

Meanwhile, Ndoro continued to feature for the Urban Warriors in line with the PSL's rules pertaining to appeals, though to the protests of Pirates and SuperSport United ahead of their respective fixtures.

These complaints will now be heard by the Disciplinary Committee, which the PSL's communications director Lux September has clarified is a "separate entity" to the Dispute Resolutions Chamber, who made the initial ruling on Ndoro, as well as the league, who lodged the appeal.

"The PSL has two judicial bodies - one is the Dispute Resolutions Chamber (DRC) and the other is the Disciplinary Committee (DC)," September tells KickOff.com.

"The DRC deals with issues of disputes, contract, et cetera, while the DC deals with misconduct. So, the DRC is like an equivalent of the CCMA (The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration) that deals with employment issues and so forth.

"The PSL DRC is an independent body for major rulings in which the PSL challenges the clubs, giving way for the PSL to also challenge the DRC as in the case of Ndoro, which is now going to SAFA appeals on March 24.

"The issue with the DC is ... by the way, any club in the PSL can lodge a protest before any match at a cost of R20 000 ... so, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United lodged these appeals before they played Ajax Cape Town.

"This means the DC - because it is misconduct - is obliged to sit for the said protests."

With regards to the possible outcome, September further stresses that the DC have it upon themselves to make a decision on the matter without any influence thereon from the league, who can also appeal the ruling if they so wish.

"Both the structures [DRC and DC] are manned by independent people, who don't sit with the league, and many people get confused by this," he adds.

"I can't tell what the outcome will be but the league could also disagree with the DC. This is not to say we will or we might, but we can."