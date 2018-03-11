Sudan: Medics On Strike in East Darfur

ED Daein — Medical doctors working for the East Darfur Health Insurance decided to down their tools on Thursday, in protest against the deteriorating work environment and the low remuneration levels.

In a statement on Thursday, the medics gave the director of the Health Insurance Company 72 hours to meet their demands, including a salary increase, provision of life-saving medicines and equipment for diagnostic tests, proper furniture for their offices, and transportation services to their homes.

They said they have been suffering from dire working conditions for a long time. Yet they continued working to serve the sick and vulnerable in the society.