11 March 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Medics On Strike in East Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

ED Daein — Medical doctors working for the East Darfur Health Insurance decided to down their tools on Thursday, in protest against the deteriorating work environment and the low remuneration levels.

In a statement on Thursday, the medics gave the director of the Health Insurance Company 72 hours to meet their demands, including a salary increase, provision of life-saving medicines and equipment for diagnostic tests, proper furniture for their offices, and transportation services to their homes.

They said they have been suffering from dire working conditions for a long time. Yet they continued working to serve the sick and vulnerable in the society.

Sudan

Central Bank of Sudan Receives Loan From 'Turkish Company'

A Turkish company will support the Central Bank of Sudan with $ 2 billion. The amount will be used for the import of… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.