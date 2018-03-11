South Africa: Home Affairs Systems Down Countrywide As Voter Registration Kicks Off

The Department of Home Affairs on Sunday confirmed that its systems were down throughout the country, as the first voters' registration weekend takes place.

"We are offline currently countrywide," department spokesperson Thabo Mokgola told News24.

"The technicians are working on it, to restore the system."

The systems were fine earlier in the morning, he said, and technicians were now trying to establish what could have caused the problem.

In terms of people already at Home Affairs offices in need of documents required to register to vote, "certain services can be distributed manually," Mokgola said.

Nevertheless, the hope was that the system malfunction would be resolved soon.

In any case, he added, there would be another voters' registration weekend in the near future.

Source: News24