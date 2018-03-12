Nigeria: Coca-Cola World Cup Trophy Tour Ends in Style in Lagos

Football fans and non-football fans alike in Lagos had fun as the Coca-Cola World Cup trophy tour ended in style on Saturday.

The World Cup trophy arrived in Abuja on Wednesday, courtesy of Coca-Cola, and was graciously received by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria.

As expected, the Lagos leg of the World Cup trophy tour was lit with so much excitement and fun as many seized the opportunity to get closer to what is seen as sport's most coveted silverware.

After Friday's arrival and private viewing at the Eko Hotel and Suites, hundreds of Lagos residents, including children, on Saturday turned out at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, to get a glimpse of the iconic FIFA World Cup.

Many of the excited residents disclosed that it was a golden opportunity to see the cup while also thanking the organisers, Coca-Cola, for the gesture.

Aside from the chance to get a photo shoot with the trophy, fans also participated in a lot of other games while there were musical performances by some 'A' rated artists who all wowed their fans at TBS.

Some of the fans who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they never imagined that they will have such an opportunity to see the World Cup trophy live at absolutely no cost.

"I am super excited today (Saturday); seeing the World Cup trophy live is a big deal for me, I hope I will see it again when the Super Eagles bring it back from Russia," one of the enthusiastic fans who identified himself as Lolade Badiru stated.

Also, a nine-year-old boy, Taiwo Tivlam, said that it was a wonderful experience for him and his two siblings.

Tivlam said his dream would be to play football and represent the country at World Cup competitions.

"When my parents told me about this trophy tour, I thought it was a joke until we got to TBS and I witnessed it. I am really excited," he said.

Bhupendra Suri, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, reiterated that what was brought to Nigeria and what is being taken around the world is "the original, solid gold FIFA World Cup trophy" and not a replica, and that Nigeria is one of few special countries where the trophy was seen in two different cities.

This is the fourth Global Tour by the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and the third time it would be visiting Nigeria.