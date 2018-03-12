Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Chosen As Duke's University Honorary Degree Recipient

Chimamanda Adichie has just been chosen as one of the six recipients of the Duke University's Honorary Award in Durham, North Carolina come May 13th. She will be joined by fellow recipients, the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra; former Durham, Mayor William Bell; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School; and Attorney Russell M. Robinson II.

These six are have proven to be exemplary leaders in their various profession. While describing the selected recipients, the president of the University, Vincent E. Price said,

"They each have been bold leaders in their respective fields, and their work has enriched and improved our lives. I am delighted to have the honour of awarding their degrees, and I am certain that the graduating Class of 2018 will be inspired by their example".

While citing some of her accomplishments, the University noted that Adichie's book, Americanah was selected as Class of 2018's summer reading assignment while they were in their first-year.