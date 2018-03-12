11 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tobiko Orders KFS Officers Reshuffled, Suspends Farming in Forests

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has ordered the immediate redeployment of all Kenya Forest Service officers at Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong forests due to massive destruction of forest resources.

In a statement, Tobiko said the officers should be replaced immediately and suitable teams assigned.

"Due to the massive destruction of forest resources and which has been widely reported in the media and highlighted in various social media platforms, I have today directed the Chairman, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Chief Conservator of Forests, to immediately replace all KFS officers currently deployed at the Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong forest stations, he said.

The CS has also directed the immediate suspension of the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Implementation Scheme within the same forest stations pending an independent status assessment.

The scheme which has for years been practiced in parts of the country brings farmers on board to cultivate land bordering forests while at the same time planting trees.

However environmentalists have noted that the farming strategy which was meant to increase food production was good but it was poorly implemented.

Further, KFS is directed to commence the necessary rehabilitation programmes including replanting of indigenous trees from Monday and ensuring total protection of the forest block.

Kenya

Scholar Faces Deportation After 25 Years in U.S.

A relative of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is to be deported from the US after his appeal for political… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.