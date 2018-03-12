Kenya: Govt Evacuates 3 More Buildings in Kariobangi, Orders Audit in 48 Hours

Nairobi — The government has ordered the evacuation of three additional houses in Nairobi's Kariobangi South area after they were identified by the National Buildings Inspectorate as being unsuitable for occupation.

This comes a day after the Inspectorate condemned 11 buildings for demolition starting Monday, thus bringing the number of affected households to 84.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Mwaura further directed the National Building Inspectorate Secretary Moses Nyakiongora to institute an investigation into the matter and submit a report in 48 hours.

"The government is deeply dismayed at the continued mushrooming of substandard buildings such as this one, which endangers Kenyan lives. It is unfortunate that despite the ongoing efforts to enhance the integrity of our construction sector, the country is still faced with such cases of gross incompetence leading to collapsed buildings," he said in a statement.

Mwaura who visited the area on Sunday morning has directed Nyakiongora who chairs the multi-sectoral committee comprising various State agencies, including the National Construction Authority (NCA) to immediately ensure safety of the site.

"If anyone is found to have violated the law then they must prepare to face severe sanctions which may include prosecution and deregistration where applicable, in accordance with the law," the PS warned.

Meanwhile, the National Building Inspectorate has set up a hotline that any citizen can report buildings whose construction is suspect.