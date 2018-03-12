11 March 2018

Zambia Deports Raunchy 'Panty-Less' South African Dancer Zodwa Wabantu

Photo: Zodwa Wabantu/Instagram
Zodwa Wabantu
By Chad Kitundu

Zambia on Saturday deported seductive and seductive dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu.

According to local media, the sultry South African entertainer, famous for performing without panties in her shows, will not be performing in Zambia as had been anticipated.

Reports indicated Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said the South African dancer will not be admitted into Zambia after she was denied entry by immigration officials on landing at the airport.

Miss Wabantu was expected to make an appearance at Zambian dancehall singer Karasa's "Kabwata Boy Pandemonium album launch," at Hollywood City Club in Lusaka.

NATIONAL VALUES

Miss Wabantu, whose real name is Rebecca Libram, is reported to have landed at about 9:00pm local time aboard a South African Airways commercial flight before being reportedly detained briefly and sent back home.

In a statement from National Arts Council of Zambia dated March 7, 2018, Miss Wabantu was banned from performing in the country because her performance would "undermine Zambia's National values."

The South African is known for performing erotic routines in tight fitting dresses with no underwear and her performances have attracted huge crowds back home and across social media platforms, especially Youtube.

Statement from National Arts Council of Zambia banning South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, from performing in the country because her performance will 'undermine Zambia's National values'.

She's since apparently been deported- no statement from her yet.

