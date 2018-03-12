Kenya: Bible Verse Kenyans Have Been Sharing Lately

The onset of the rains have seen drastic changes in weather patterns, with temperatures suddenly plummeting from the sweltering heat that characterized the month of February.

And with cold weather, the ever imaginative and creative Kenyans have sought the Bible as means of justifying their carnal desires, all in the name of keeping warm.

The Bible verse in question happens to be Ecclesiastes 4:11. It reads:

"If it is cold, two can sleep together and stay warm, but how can you keep warm by yourself?"(Good News Bible).

PRECEDING VERSES

Predictably, those bandying around the verse have conveniently taken it in isolation and out of context of the preceding and succeeding verses which generally extol the importance of unity of purpose between two people vis-à-vis one individual (with no specific reference to gender).

For instance, verses 9 and 10 of the same chapter read:

"Two are better off than one, because together they can work more effectively. If one of them falls down, the other can help him up. But if someone is alone and falls, it's just too bad, because there is no one to help him."

Verse 12 continues: "Two people can resist an attack that would defeat one person alone. A rope made of three cords is hard to break."

Written by King Solomon, Ecclesiastes is one the poetic books of the Bible that is replete with words of wisdom, albeit in some instances controversial and contradictory to other Bible teachings - from face value though - as in the case of the verse in question here.