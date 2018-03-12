Cameroon Search for New Indomitable Lions Coach

Yaoundé — The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has launched a tender for the recruitment of a head coach for the Indomitable Lions to replace Hugo Broos.

The post became vacant in December last year when Broos lost his job for several reasons, including failure to qualify the African champions for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Belgian also refused to take up residence in Cameroon.

According to the tender published on the Fecafoot website on Friday, applicants who may be locals or foreigners must, among other requirements, have good knowledge of African football and be ready to permanently reside in Cameroon during the period of the contract.

The Cameroonian football authorities said besides football coaching certificates, applicants have to show proof of a rich experience at international or club football with a stable track record and trophies won, either as a player or coach.

Candidates for the job who should have a good mastery of the English or French languages, will in addition to their cover letter, attach a two-year draft work programme for the period 2018-2020.

The successful candidate must have a good spirit of team work and aptitude to adapt to the Cameroonian realities, the tender said.

The job advert, signed by the president of the Fecafoot normalisation committee, Dieudonne Happi, has given candidates up to midnight of March 24 Cameroon time, to submit their applications at the general secretariat in Yaoundé.

A Fecafoot committee will examine all applications and publish a shortlist of three before the final appointment is made.

Meanwhile, the Cameroon FA also named Alexandre Belinga, who was one of Broos's two assistants, as interim manager of the Indomitable Lions.

Belinga will head the technical bench of the five-times African champions until a new head coach is recruited.