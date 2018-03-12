Kenya Book England Date in Canada Sevens

Kenya Sevens crushed Spain 44-3 to make it to their fifth main Cup quarterfinal at Canada Sevens despite losing to Fiji in their last Pool "C" match at the BC Place, Vancouver on Sunday.

Collins Injera scored his World Rugby Sevens Series' 250th try, while Eden Agero and Jeffrey Oluoch managed a try each for Kenya, who took the lead twice in the explosive duel but it's Fiji who claimed revenge with four tries and two conversions.

Kenya stunned Fiji 19-16 during the same stage at the previous USA Sevens.

Injera put Kenya in the lead 7-0 when he brushed aside the last defender but Kalione Nasoko level before Eron Sau' s try put them a head 12-7. Naisea Nacuqu was sin-binned but Fiji held on to lead at the break.

Eden Agero's well-worked try restored Kenya's lead at 14-12 only for Nasilasila and Mesulame Kunavula's tries to give the Fijians a 10-point advantage at 26-14.

Oluoch's last try of the match fell short as Fiji won to top the pool after having earlier beaten France 38-7 and Spain 45-5.

Kenya will play England from Pool "B" in the quarterfinals later Sunday night.

William Ambaka scored two of Kenya's six tries to annihilate Spain 43-0. Billy Odhiambo, skipper Oscar Ouma, Oluoch and Eric Ombasa made a try each to only but seal a place in the Cup quarterfinals.

Earlier, Ouma squeezed in a low but hard try after the hooter as Kenya Sevens edged out France 14-7 to launch their Canada Sevens quest late Saturday.

There were anxious moments when Ouma scored the winning try since the decision had to come from the Television Match Official.(TMO).

The Pool "C" match proved tense but the dominant and physical Kenya failed to use their opportunity perhaps to spread the ball wide, running out of options as France defended well.

France claimed a swift turnover against a fumbling Kenya defence as Paulin Riva gave them a head start with a converted try.

It's Billy Odhiambo and Ouma's breaks that brought some thrills into the match but Ouma's last pass to Dan Sikuta spilt over the tryline.

France, who had beaten Kenya 19-14 at the same stage in the previous USA Sevens leg, led 7-0 at the break.

Things changed when Andrew Amonde came in with Kenya getting to carry the ball forward.

Samuel Oliech crushed throught France defence to land before converting to level 7-7. Kenya has completed 45 passes against France's at that stage.

Ambaka, in his powerful trade mark burst, tore on the left flank but was brought down with 5 metres off the line.

Ambaka picked the ball from the tackle to land but the TMO denied him the try.

Kenya claimed the scrummage as bullish Ouma landed the winning try from the maul amid tackles from two France players.