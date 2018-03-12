Kenya: Raging Fire Destroys Acres of Aberdare Forest

Raging blaze consumes tens of acres in Aberdare Forest as Kenya Wildlife Service officers fight to contain it.

Nyandarua County environment executive Simon Ng'ang'a has said the fire broke out at around 8pm at Gita section in Wanjohi, Kipipiri constituency.

Mr Ng'ang'a said the fire has already destroyed acres of vegetation in the water tower.

"There is a big fire that cannot be contained now. The only thing we can do is to create barriers so that the fire does not spread into other areas.

"We are trying to get in touch with Kenya Forest Service officers. The Kenya Wildlife Service officers and our men are in the forest creating the barriers," Mr Ng'ang'a said.

CONSERVATION

Mr Ng'ang'a said his office is also mobilizing the local community to contain the fast-spreading fire.

"I am still trying to alert the Kenya Forest officers to assess the damage and assist in containing the fire," he said.

He added that the incident is an impediment to conservation efforts coming at a time when "we just launched the rehabilitation of the forest and tree planting exercise"..