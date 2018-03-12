Nigeria's External Reserves Rise By $3.2 Billion

Nigeria's External Reserves are steadily heading towards the $50 billion mark, berthing at $46 billion as at the close of business on Friday, March 9.

Figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend indicate that the reserves grew by $3.2 billion between February and March 2018. The reserves at the beginning of 2018 stood at $39.3 billion, then rose to $42.8 in February before hitting the new high of $46 billion.

The CBN's acting director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor attributed the continued accretion to the country to the Bank's effort at vigorously discouraging unnecessary importation and reducing the nation's import Bill; inflow from oil and non-oil exports, as well as the huge inflows through the investors and exporters window of the foreign exchange market, which he said had attracted over $33 billion since April 2017, when it was created.

At the close of commodities trading on Friday, March 9, 2018, Brent Crude, sold at $65.49 a barrel up by 2.54 per cent.

According to Okorafor, the Bank's interventions in the foreign exchange window had also helped to moderate the pressure on the FOREX reserves by sustaining liquidity in the market and boosting production and trade.

Okorafor also noted that the CBN policy restricting access to FOREX from Nigeria's foreign exchange market to importers of some 41 items had made a huge impact on the status of Nigeria's reserves and boosted the supply of local substitutes for imported goods, created jobs at home and enhanced the incomes of farmers and local manufacturers.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Annual Bankers' Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) held in Lagos in November 2017, had projected that Nigeria's external reserves would hit the $40 billion mark in 2018. That conservative projection has since been surpassed.

The managing director and chief executive of Cowry Assets Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu while noting that the increased buffer will result in increased confidence of foreign investors in the Nigerian economy, urged that it is not a reason for the government and the CBN to become bullish in their foreign exchange spending.

According to him, the increased buffer will ensure that when investors start pulling back on their investments as political activities swings into full gear, the country's currency and economy will be able to endure.

"The increased reserves means that we are building reserves that will be able to withstand any political activity. As we move close to the elections, inflows will slow but we now have a relatively stable reserves that should give investors confidence," Chukwu stated.

On his part, Barrister Chukwuemeka Eze, a lecturer at the Nasarrawa State University, noted that while the increase in external reserves is a good news for the country, it cannot be taken in isolation to measure the progress in the economic advancement of the country.

"The increase in reserves alone is not sufficient to show that the economy is healthy, we need to look at other indices. However, it is good news for Nigeria because those who do trade deals with us will know that we have sufficient foreign exchange to pay, " he said.

He stated that the country still needs to work on inflation and bring it down to single digit and also work on the Economic Recovery Growth Plan and ensure that the goals are achieved. He also called on the CBN to work towards rates convergence referring to a World Bank report that cautioned on the gap between the official exchange rate and the rate at the parallel market.

According to analysts at Cordros Capital, the accretion of the reserves will further boost confidence in the foreign exchange market and give strength to the naira. In an emailed note, the analysts said "our outlook for the forex market remains stability, as oil revenues which is supported by stable oil prices and production continue to shore up the foreign reserves.

The current levels of the reserves had last been reached in May 2013 and analysts at FBN Quest says the present external buffer of the country can cover more than covered 15.8 months' merchandise imports, and 10.6 months when services are included.

The International Monetary Fund in its executive summary last week had noted that Nigeria's sovereign and corporate bond issuances, swaps, other private and portfolio inflows including a $3 billion Eurobond issued in November had lifted gross reserves.

The IMF noted that the strengthened external buffers to reduce potential risks from capital reversals and uncertainties surrounding oil prices.