Nigeria: We Want to Win 2018 World Cup, Says Eagles Handler

Photo: Daily Monitor

FIFA world cup trophy.

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has made it clear that his team are eyeing the 2018 FIFA World Cup title.

The Super Eagles have never won the global competition having participated in five tournaments.

They made it out of the group stage in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions, but they have never progressed beyond the Round of 16.

Rohr spoke to reporters when the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrived in Lagos according to All Nigeria Soccer.

"Every team going to the World Cup in Russia has a dream of winning it," the German tactician said.

"But to be realistic, we believe in our dream and we are working so hard to achieve it."

Rohr's side will face Poland, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic in friendlies as part of their preparations for the tournament.

Nigeria coach hopes his team of youngsters can have a good start at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they were drawn against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D.

While the Eagles would meet Argentina for a fifth time in their six showings at the Mundial, they will open their campaign against Croatia in Kaliningrad on June 16.

It's a very important game that could determine how far the Nigerian side goes in the tournament. Afterwards, they would meet debutants Iceland in Volgograd before playing the last group game against Argentina.

"We have a group that is very young, what we have to do is to play more friendly games against teams that play similar football like Croatia and Iceland."