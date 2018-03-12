12 March 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Owns Up to Jumbo Pay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahuraka Isah and Solomon Ayado

The Senate yesterday confirmed the N13.1 million monthly allowances paid to each Senator aside the statutory salary of N750,000 per Senator.

In a press statement signed by its spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Red Chamber said the figures Senator Shehu Sani mentioned were correct.

Senator Sani had said that he, like any other senator, takes N13.1 million home every month aside his actual salary of N750,000, just as he added that every Senator is entitled to N200 million constituency project fund on annual basis.

To this, Senator Sabi Abdullah said the statement made by his colleague from Kaduna State, Senator Shehu Sani, on the salaries and funds for running of offices of Senators did not disclose anything new as the figure he gave out about running cost of the offices of Senators are contained in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly, which has been made public.

Abdullahi dismissed any insinuations that Sani's colleague were unhappy with him and said if people had looked critically at the budget of the National Assembly which has since been made public, they would have seen that various line items like traveling, medicals, consultancy and the rest were captured in the budget, which are the funds divided for each Senator's use.

"Almost all holders of elective and appointive offices have running costs allocated to their offices and that cannot be said to be part of their salaries", Abdullahi stated.

Nigeria

BBNaija - Game Of Hearts

As per usual, the Housemates gathered in the lounge, awaiting the Live Show and fully aware of the fact that they would… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.