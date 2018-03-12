Nigeria: Senate Owns Up to Jumbo Pay

The Senate yesterday confirmed the N13.1 million monthly allowances paid to each Senator aside the statutory salary of N750,000 per Senator.

In a press statement signed by its spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Red Chamber said the figures Senator Shehu Sani mentioned were correct.

Senator Sani had said that he, like any other senator, takes N13.1 million home every month aside his actual salary of N750,000, just as he added that every Senator is entitled to N200 million constituency project fund on annual basis.

To this, Senator Sabi Abdullah said the statement made by his colleague from Kaduna State, Senator Shehu Sani, on the salaries and funds for running of offices of Senators did not disclose anything new as the figure he gave out about running cost of the offices of Senators are contained in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly, which has been made public.

Abdullahi dismissed any insinuations that Sani's colleague were unhappy with him and said if people had looked critically at the budget of the National Assembly which has since been made public, they would have seen that various line items like traveling, medicals, consultancy and the rest were captured in the budget, which are the funds divided for each Senator's use.

"Almost all holders of elective and appointive offices have running costs allocated to their offices and that cannot be said to be part of their salaries", Abdullahi stated.