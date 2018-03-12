Both South African teams qualified for the 2018 Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan with victories in the boys and girls competitions of the All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge in Morocco.

The SA boys team claimed a 20th consecutive victory for South Africa in the prestigious junior championship with a winning score of 866, while the girl's team defended their title with an overall score of 622.

Morocco also booked their spot in the event at the Chukyo Golf Club in Toyota City with a second place finish on 919 in the boy's competition. Zimbabwe edged out the hosts to take second in the girl's competition, combining for 686 to deny the host union by four shots. South Africa also enjoyed one-two-three finishes in the individual competitions.

Reigning Sanlam SA Women's Amateur Kajal Mistry defended her title with a winning score of 307, while newly-minted Sanlam SA Amateur champion Deon Germishuys topping the table in the boy's competition on three-under-par 285.

New cap Caitlyn Macnab took second place in the scoring department in the girl's competition on 318 and Symone Henriques tied for third on 311 with Intissar Rich from Morocco. Reigning Italian U-16 champion Martin Vorster finished second on 288, two shots ahead of new cap Werner Deyzel. Ayden Senger, also making his debut for South Africa, finished in sixth place on 307.

'It was a beautiful day for golf with blue skies, a light breeze and cool conditions,' said Womens Golf South Africa president Sally Greasley. 'The wind came up about three-quarters through the final round, but it was not strong enough to do much damage.

'The players were not too happy with their overall results, but we achieved what we set out to do and qualified for Japan. Unfortunately, adverse weather on day one affected the whole field. The downpour left the bunkers very sticky. They are growing the first cut and second cut of rough for the European Tour's Trophy Hassan in a few weeks, too, and these were very penalising.

'That said, we have had an unforgettable experience in Morocco that more than made up for the disappointing scores. The Royal Morocco Golf Federation went out of its way to ensure every player will leave wanting to return.

'The hospitality was incredible, the organisation for transport to and from the hotel and course was a wild experience with everyone traveling in the latest Alfa Romeos, escorted by motorcycle police. I cannot compliment them enough for the way they have managed this world-class event without any hitches and with nothing but smiles, handshakes and efficiency.'

Eden Thompson, who managed the boys team, was equally proud.

'This is a young team in terms of experience, but the dynamic of the team worked really well for this tournament format,' Thompson said. 'Martin debuted for South Africa in the African Amateur, but it was the first time Deon, Werner and Ayden had represented the country on the international stage.

'Martin as the captain was solid and his biggest contribution was in the example he set off the golf course for the rest of the team. Coming off a big win like the Sanlam SA Amateur usually takes it out of you and we take our hats off to Deon. He was switched on from the start and gave everything for the team.

'Werner and Ayden were just fantastic. We are excited to take these four young stars to Japan and we believe that they have the ability to medal in the Toyota Junior World Cup.

'Our sincerest thanks to the Royal Morocco Golf Federation and especially his Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid. They have hosted an event that is unparalleled and their attention to detail was phenomenal.

'It was without a doubt one of the best tournaments I have ever attended. 'Congratulations to the SA girls team on their achievement and we would like to thank GolfRSA national squad psychologist Theo Bezuidenhout, who was an invaluable member of the team.'

FINAL RESULTS

Boys Teams Competition

Round Four

866 South Africa 230 207 213 216

919 Morocco 248 220 228 223

975 Uganda 255 238 251 231

976 Kenya 256 242 245 233

1026 Zimbabwe 276 244 255 251

1037 Zambia 279 254 253 250

1041 Egypt 271 253 259 258

1047 Nigeria 270 261 266 250

1062 Tunisia 277 265 259 262

1063 Tanzania 273 263 259 268

1097 Namibia 276 273 284 264

1145 Gabon 289 282 289 285

1185 Mauritius 313 289 292 291

Boys Individual

Round Four

285 Deon Germishuys RSA 76 66 71 72

288 Martin Vorster RSA 73 73 71 71

300 Werner Deyzel RSA 88 68 71 73

304 Amine El Kharraz MOR 86 72 72 74

305 Soufiane Dhamane MOR 78 71 79 77

307 Ayden Senger RSA 81 75 76 75

314 Mehdi El Fakori MOR 84 81 77 72

316 Ishaq Said KEN 81 75 82 78

322 Joel Basalaine UGA 87 80 80 75

323 David Kamulindwa UGA 82 76 84 81

Girls Teams Competition

Round Four

622 South Africa 164 150 157 151

686 Zimbabwe 185 167 165 169

690 Morocco 178 176 161 175

721 Kenya 198 170 179 174

728 Nigeria 182 184 178 184

748 Tunisia 200 186 174 188

813 Egypt 219 210 198 186

818 Uganda 220 193 203 202

Girls Individual

Round Four

307 Kajal Mistry RSA 71 75 78 73

318 Caitlyn Macnab RSA 83 75 82 78

322 Symone Henriques RSA 85 75 79 83; Intissar Rich MOR 82 79 75 86

324 Georgia Oboh NIG 80 86 78 80

335 Emily Jones ZIM 90 84 80 81

351 Danielle Bekker ZIM 95 83 85 88

358 Fayrouz Amr Mohammed Hafez 90 98 87 83

365 Ashleigh Ouma KEN 98 93 90 85

366 Gachaga Kellie Wahito KEN 104 84 89 89

367 Margaret Nyamukondiwa ZIM 95 87 92 93