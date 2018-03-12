Dylan Collier scored two tries as New Zealand thumped the Blitzboks 33-14 on day one of the Vancouver Sevens in Canada.

Following wins over Scotland and Russia for both these teams, South Africa and New Zealand came into this clash knowing they had already progressed to the quarter-finals. This match would determine who went through as top seeds from Pool D, reports Marietta Adams.

In the end, though, it wasn't much of a contest as New Zealand simply swept the Blitzboks aside with a scintillating display of attacking rugby.

They starved South Africa of possession and played in the right areas of the field throughout the match. A telling statistic is that New Zealand made 54 passes, while the Blitzboks only made 16.

Three converted tries by Scott Curry, Collier and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black saw New Zealand race out to a 21-0 half-time lead.

Coach Neil Powell went to his bench early in the second half and the replacements injected some pace in the Blitzboks attack, with Dylan Sage crashing over after fending off Joe Webber.

But there was to be no comeback for the Blitzboks, who immediately conceded another try after the restart. Collier scored in the left corner to complete his brace and put New Zealand 26-7 up.

Kyle Brown got the Blitzboks' only other try after good interplay between Muller du Plessis and Selvyn Davids bamboozled New Zealand's defence.

But New Zealand scored again, through Luke Masirewa, to finish on a high.

South Africa will now play Australia in the Cup quarter-final at 8.08pm SA time on Sunday.