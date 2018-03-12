11 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Looking Into Deaths of Two Cyclists At the Cape Town Cycle Tour

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cape Town Cycle Tour/Twitter
The 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour

The police are investigating the deaths of two riders in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed police had opened two inquest dockets following the death of two cyclists during the race.

"An inquest docket has been opened for the first person who passed on, a 69-year-old man and also for the 41-year-old man. Circumstance surrounding his death are under investigation," Rwexana said.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour confirmed the death of two cyclists in two separate incidents.

David Bellairs, Marketing, Media and Sponsorship Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust, said the death of two cyclists were tragic.

"The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust is sad to confirm that today, during the 40th riding of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, there were two incidents that have resulted in the passing of two of our participants," he said.

"The first was a trauma incident just before 9:00 this morning on the M3 southbound in which a group of 20 cyclists was involved in a pileup. One of the cyclists succumbed to the injuries he sustained in this incident. His family has asked that we respect their privacy at this time and we will not be releasing his name."

Bellairs said the second incident occurred at about 10:22 after a man suffered a suspected heart attack.

"Once again we are respecting the family's wishes and not releasing his name," he said.

"Our most sincere condolences go out to the families of both these participants."

Source: News24

South Africa

U2's Bono Apologises Over Bullying, Sexism Claims At Charity

One woman was demoted when she refused to have sex with a foreign government official, staff say. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.