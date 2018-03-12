South Africa: Crime Intelligence Driven Operation Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Dealer

press release

A crime intelligence operation yielded results on Friday, 9 March 2018, when a 38-year-old suspected drug dealer was arrested on the N12 road near Potchefstroom.

The operation was conducted by K9 Unit, Visible Policing and Detectives, after intelligence was received about a suspected drug dealer. It was during the operation that the suspect's vehicle was stopped and searched.

During the search, mandrax tablets to the estimated street value of R45 700.00 were found. The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates' Court on Monday, 12 March 2018, on a charge of dealing and possession of drugs.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended members for their cooperation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

She urged members of the community to report any suspicious activity to the police as this will assist in the prevention, combating and investigation of crime.