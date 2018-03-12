Kenya Beats England to Enter Quarterfinals in Canada 7s

The Kenya Sevens team defeated defending champions England 12-0 to storm into their first main cup quarterfinals at Canada Sevens on Sunday night, at the BC Place in Vancouver.

Tries from skipper Oscar Ouma and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo saw Kenya beat England for the first time since 2011 and hound them out.

Kenya will meet USA, coached by Mike Friday, in the semi finals on Monday at 1.30am.

USA thrashed New Zealand 17-0 to book the date with Kenya.

INJERA INJURED

New Zealand Sevens champions Fiji will meet South Africa in the other main Cup semi finals at 1.08am.

South Africa advanced after they beat Australia 24-19 while Fiji outclassed Argentina 43-7.

Kenya was dominant in the first half as they played the first three minutes, after Collins Injera got injured in the ribs after he tried to aim the kick-off ball.

Eden Agero, who replaced Injera, swung the ball wide to Nelson Oyoo who was tackled just five metres off the try line.

PENALTY

Kenya put up a solid defence against the charging Britons to win turnover as Jeffery Oluoch broke before offloading with a superb left flick on the inside from tackle to Ouma to score. Agero converted to see Kenya lead 7-0 at the break.

Ouma could have had another chance but knocked on after he got his eyes off the ball.

Kenya continued to prod to get a number of penalties. Samuel Oliech sliced through the middle but was held up at the try line.

Injera made a return to orchestrate a move from a penalty dip in England's 22 metres.

He played the ball in the inside to Agero with a flow to Ouma who set up Odhiambo to land his 75th try of the series.