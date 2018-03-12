12 March 2018

South Africa: Police Nab 2nd Children Murder Suspect

KwaZulu-Natal police said a second person was arrested following the murder of four children in the province in September 2017.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 48-year-old suspect will be appearing in the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court on Monday following the arrest of a 32-year-old relative of the four children on Friday.

The 32-year-old man was arrested at his home in Ncukeni on Friday following "a lengthy investigation by a team of investigators tasked to solve the killing of minors".

"Another 48-year-old suspect has been arrested this morning at Latshoda area, Port Edward, for four counts of murder," Gwala said on Sunday.

Police discovered the bodies of three children, aged 4 to 12, lying inside a house with multiple stab wound on their bodies and with their left ears cut off. The fourth child was found outside the house with multiple stab wounds.

"The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. The children were alone at the time of the attack," Gwala said.

Gwala said the two suspects will appear on four counts of murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, promised the suspects would be brought to book.

"We will ensure that a well-prepared docket is sent to court so that the accused can be prosecuted for these horrendous acts."

"The cruelty that was displayed during the killing cannot be explained as it was too vicious, especially as it was committed by a relative who is expected to be the protector to these children," he said.

