10 March 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Don't Cheat but Follow Everything in Skirt - Davido

By Samuel Abulude

Nigerian music star, has disclosed that he is a lover man and won't mind bedding any woman that catches his fancy.

He declares that he follows everything in skirt. That is quite mouthful and a disclosure.

Obviously high on something or maybe not, The IF crooner says on social media that he is not a cheating boyfriend but will go ahead to chukuchuku (have sex) with his lover Chioma.

Flaunting his present loveydovey relationship, David Adeleke is in a romance with Chioma. He shared and posted pictures of himself and Chioma hanging out together.

The singer presently is the toast of brands and show promoters on account of his success. He also commented on Wizkid acquiring a pet-goat during the week.

Having sired two daughters, Imade and Hadley, the OBO himself does not look ready to settle down and marry soon. Let him enjoy the moment but remember that change is the only constant thing in life. A source quipped that the singer earns as much as N8million per show. No wonder he flaunts them exorbitantly.

