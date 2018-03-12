Nigeria: BBNaija - Game Over for Ifu Ennada and Leo

Lifu (Leo and Ifu Ennada) have had quiet an interesting journey in the Big Brother House. From being paired almost by default to winning the Pepsi Roc Da Mat Challenge and dodging the Eviction axe last week, their stay has been a battle and a half.

Unattached and Untainted Ifu Ennada

On her personal capacity, Ifu Ennada has been a calabash of mysteriously mixed and ever flowing cocktails. Besides having shown some emotion during her diary sessions and the kissing episode courtesy of her and Bitto, there have never been instances where she over-displayed her vulnerability. We aren’t certain whether her strong and never broken demeanour was all a front but, Ifu Ennada’s name can easily be used to as an adjective to describe a person not easily broken. Her patience seemed to go from schedule to instant because she’s lost it a couple of times and when she got to the climax of things, she couldn’t be censored. She represented all that she stood for and firmly stood for all that she represented.

At Leo's Pace

Leo on the other hand either gave too little or just enough. His stay in the House has been somewhat philosophical, ‘in peace I live and in peace I let live’. This lead to him being almost invisible and only ever taking centre stage when talking strategy, business, or when putting off Alex sourced fires. Talking about Alex, his last weeks in the House were almost completely cantered around her and as were hers. He also let loose and confessed his ‘Like’ for her during last week’s live show, possibly pressured by the fact that she was the first bare her heart. He has however shown that he places integrity at the forefront of everything and has mastered the art calm; him sensei.

It's Lifu, Default or Not

The Lifu pair came unexpectedly but both constituents gave an absolute maximum to make it work. Their collaborative efforts made it possible for them to bag the Pepsi mega price despite all the world war three worthy controversy. They were also part of Team Blue, the bunch that managed to knit their brains together and come up with a concept that was convincing enough to win them the Heritage Bank Task. Their graceful display of maturity and strategic intelligence has seen them this far into the competition. A well-deserved kudos to them.