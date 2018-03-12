11 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kigwangalla Suspends Wildlife Officer, Orders Probe

By Deogratius Kamagi

The minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla has suspended the head of wildlife conservation, Mr Emmanuel Barabara, pending investigation over multiple allegations.

A statement issued on Sunday, March 11, and signed by the acting Permanent Secretary, Dr Aloyce Nzuki says the conservationist was suspended with effect from Saturday, March 10, this year.

"Mr Barabara, who is also a zone manager for Rukwa Game Reserve in Mlele District, Katavi Region, is accused of colluding with people who destroy forest resources," reads part of a statement.

According to the statement, Dr Kigwangalla has called for a thorough probe in the allegations before taking legal or disciplinary measures.

"This should also serve as a warning to all civil servants with such behavior. We need to have the wildlife and natural resources well protected," reads the statement.

Furthermore, all staff at the ministry have been reminded to adhere to the laid down rules in order to deliver quality service.

