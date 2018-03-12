11 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Taxify Death - No Arrests Yet As Protesters Demand Justice for Driver Who Was Burnt Alive

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Activists from the NGO Not In My Name were joined by hundreds of drivers from e-hailing services such as Uber and Taxify as they took to the streets of Pretoria in protest on Friday. Demonstrators demanded justice and accountability for the brutal murder of 21-year-old taxify driver, Siyabonga Ngcobo.

Over a week ago, near Unisa's Sunnyside campus, Siyabonga Ngcobo was kidnapped and forced into the boot of the car he was driving. The vehicle was then set alight. When police arrived they found the charred remains of the young man's body in the boot of the incinerated car. He had been burnt beyond recognition and it would be a full week before his family could claim his remains from the local mortuary.

On Friday protesters, among them Unisa students, gathered outside the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Arcadia to demand justice for Ngcobo.

David Magwaza, a second-year student, said he was angered by the murder of a fellow student and is hoping that the killers will be brought to justice.

"The guy was just 21, the same age as myself. We can't continue like this in South Africa where you are killed for trying...

South Africa

Government Has Slept While Land Questions Languished, Scoffs Ngcukaitobi

If the political will to implement land expropriation without compensation was determined by timing, the government's… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.