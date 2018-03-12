analysis

Activists from the NGO Not In My Name were joined by hundreds of drivers from e-hailing services such as Uber and Taxify as they took to the streets of Pretoria in protest on Friday. Demonstrators demanded justice and accountability for the brutal murder of 21-year-old taxify driver, Siyabonga Ngcobo.



Over a week ago, near Unisa's Sunnyside campus, Siyabonga Ngcobo was kidnapped and forced into the boot of the car he was driving. The vehicle was then set alight. When police arrived they found the charred remains of the young man's body in the boot of the incinerated car. He had been burnt beyond recognition and it would be a full week before his family could claim his remains from the local mortuary.

On Friday protesters, among them Unisa students, gathered outside the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Arcadia to demand justice for Ngcobo.

David Magwaza, a second-year student, said he was angered by the murder of a fellow student and is hoping that the killers will be brought to justice.

"The guy was just 21, the same age as myself. We can't continue like this in South Africa where you are killed for trying...