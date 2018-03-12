12 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - Hypocrisy's Many Shades

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is known the world over that politicians, in democracies and other forms of government, are going to be hypocritical from time to time. Expediency, putting personal interest above principle, comes with the job. But at no time is this more evident than during times of great political change, and the one such event is unfolding right in front of our very eyes.

We have seen wonderful illustrations of hypocrisy in our politics since the political wind-shift of Nasrec in December 2017. In the political world of South Africa since Cyril Ramaphosa's accent to power, many who supported one point of view will suddenly stand up and support another, sometimes opposite position, often without any explanation or enlightenment about which facts have changed to warrant such drastic alteration of course. Usually, the only fact that has changed is that the wind has a new direction, and so it is in their best interests to undergo an extraordinary transformation.

It was the former Ambassador to Bapetikosweti, Her Excellency Evita Bezuidenhout, who probably put it best when she said that "hypocrisy is today still the Vaseline of political intercourse". The big point here is that without it, foreplay will...

South Africa

Government Has Slept While Land Questions Languished, Scoffs Ngcukaitobi

If the political will to implement land expropriation without compensation was determined by timing, the government's… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.