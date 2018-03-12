South Africa: SA's Public Institutions' Gross Dereliction of Duty Fuelled the Rise of State Capture

analysis

Captured institutions rely on senior officials to facilitate such capture, be it in State-owned Enterprises such as Eskom or institutions such as the tax and prosecution services and elsewhere. But every so often such officials are linked to serious misconduct, while others blow the whistle, upsetting institutional arrangements. The result? The rise of "fake" disciplinary proceedings, the suspension of some, but not others, amid a toxic mix of politics, power and competing factional interests.



DA MP Alf Lees wants tax boss Tom Moyane to submit - before his appearance in Parliament on Tuesday - the reports that cleared Business and Individual Taxes Chief Officer Jonas Makwakwa in a disciplinary process to return to work in October 2017 after a year on suspension. Lees has written to finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim to request Moyane to do so.

Scorpio has obtained the disciplinary hearing verdict which shows Makwakwa's disciplinary proceedings had nothing to do with the May 2016 Financial Intelligence Centre report into a series of suspicious transactions depositing R1.7-million into his accounts that raised concerns of money laundering and tax evasion.

Instead Makwakwa faced counts of having failed to declare conflicts of interest and properties and breaches...