Rwanda: CAF President Ahmad Set for Maiden Visit to Rwanda

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, is expected in Rwanda this weekend on his maiden official visit since he was elected in office last year, he will be in the country for three days.

Ahmad's visit was confirmed by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) president Vincent Nzamwita on Thursday at the end of a two-day CAF Women's Football Symposium in Marrakech, Morocco.

The CAF President, who will be accompanied by Communications Advisor Hédi Hamel, is expected to arrive in Kigali Saturday evening. Ahmad will be in Kigali on the invitation of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

On Sunday, the CAF President will pay a memorable visit to the Kigali Memorial Centre to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He will thereafter visit the headquarters of FERWAFA where he is scheduled to have a meeting with Nzamwita.

On Monday, Ahmad will be a guest speaker at the Forum programme organised by the African Union of Broadcasting, which will be held in Kigali Ahmad will address the sports rights and relations between CAF and AUB on Monday. Thereafter, he will address the media. The CAF delegation will depart Kigali Monday evening.