Nigeria: Friendlies - More Headaches for Rohr, As Ebuehi Joins Injury List

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be left frustrated over the fitness of two players he has called up for the pre-World Cup friendlies against Poland (March 23) and Serbia (March 27).

Tyronne Ebuehi was substituted in his team's 2-0 loss to Umar Sadiq's NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday evening and discovered that the right back picked up an injury.

Prior to Saturday's match against NAC, Ebuehi had started and completed each of the last 12 games played by ADO Den Haag in the Dutch top-flight.

Dutch regional broadcaster Omroep West has suggested that the defender left the field with groin complaints and nothing is known yet about the seriousness of the injury.

The 22-year-old performed well defensively before he was substituted, making three tackles and one clearance and had a passing accuracy of 87.5 percent.

Torino midfielder Joel Obi missed his side's 3-0 loss to Roma in the Serie A on Friday due to a suspected muscular problem.

The Nigerian Football Federation have informed the 28 invited players to report at Radisson Hotel Wroclaw latest Monday 19th March, 2018 as training will commence same day, meaning Obi and Ebuehi have less than nine days to fully recover from their injuries or they will pull out of the squad.