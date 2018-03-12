Nigeria: Rohr Calls for More Grass Pitch Stadiums for NPFL Matches

Photo: Pixabay

Super Eagles' coach Gernot Rohr on Sunday in Lagos expressed his preference for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches to be played more on grass pitch stadiums.

Rohr spoke after the NPFL Match Day 12 fixture between Lagos-based MFM FC and Heartland FC of Owerri at Agege Stadium.

The coach said while he was impressed with the standard of the league he believed it would be improved more if games were played on grass as against synthetic pitches.

"I am here to see MFM FC play once again after the CAF Champions League fixture which they won. I am also here to see the other team, Heartland FC.

"What I also noticed is that the league is being played on synthetic pitches. That is old-fashioned because the sun is not favourable playing on such turf.

"Synthetic pitches are hot during the sun and it is not the best for the players," he said.

Rohr said he would like to see other players outside the ones he had shortlisted for the upcoming Super Eagles' matches, so as to see their level of commitment and play.

"I am not here to see those players on my list, but discover more players and to see the level of the league, which is better for me.

"I want to see those that are doing better and to discover other teams. This is where I can watch the team play because there are no NPFL clubs playing in Abuja.

"The level of the league is interesting and I must commend the teams for their good spirit, though none of the players are in my list," he said.

MFM FC had defeated Heartland FC 3-0, with goals from Stanley Okorom (8th minute), Chuka Uwaga (88th minute) and Tchato Giscard (92nd minute).(NAN)