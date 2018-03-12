Uganda: Bad News On Revenue Collection

Photo: The Independent

URA CG Doris Akol explaining way forward to increase revenue (file photo).

Kampala — There is bad news coming from Uganda Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED).

The latest data on tax collections shows that URA recorded Shs 324bn as revenue shortfall in the first half of the FY2017/18, partly attributed to low levels of economic activities, currency depreciation and the related price hikes for some commodities.

Henry Martin Saka, the assistant Commissioner for Domestic Taxes at URA told The Independent in an interview on March 02 that whereas they have always been confident about hitting targets including this financial year's (of Shs 15tn), he was equally worried about the current wave of price increases especially of fuel and weakening shilling that could lead to an increase in the cost of doing business and negatively impact on tax collections.

Fuel prices have since last month increased by over Shs400 at most pump stations countrywide crossing the Shs 4,000 mark per litre of petrol and Shs 3500 for a litre of diesel.

The shilling has been relatively stable although has been recently experiencing slight depreciations against major foreign currencies especially the U.S dollar.

"... It is crunch time at URA and we all hope that the annual revenue target for this financial year will be reached," Saka said.

Whereas it might be early to determine the extent to which these indicators will affect revenue collections at the end of the year, in the recent five years, they have influenced negative growth of the economy that averaged between 4-5%, which is far below the projected 6-7% growth rates of the comparable period before.

This has consequently led to increased cost of doing business, constrained demand, resulting to reduced tax revenues.

For instance, in the last financial year (2016/2017), the tax body recorded a 13% growth in revenue collection but ended up with close to Shs 500 billion revenue collection as shortfall of the Shs 13.2 trillion target.

Similarly, the year before that (2015/16), collections grew by 15.6% but with Shs 404 billion as shortfall of the Shs 11.6 trillion target.

This financial year 2017/18, the target has been set at Shs15 trillion, 14% higher than last year.

However, there are already indications that the target will not be met. On Feb.09, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija wrote to Parliament seeking approval for borrowing Shs 736bn to fund government programmes and use part of the money, Shs 48bn to pay salaries.

Critics are opposed to the proposal arguing that it would further put pressure on interest rates in the market and compete with the private sector that is supposed to pay taxes.

They say efforts should not be put on borrowing by government but should be directed towards critical revenue generating policies that can raise more money.

But Kasaija insists that the purpose of the borrowing is to mitigate the revenue shortfalls being experienced this year.

He said revenue shortfall of Shs324bn during the first half of this financial year was on account of lower collections for Value Added Tax (Shs139.04 bn), international trade taxes (Shs53.07 bn) and income and excise taxes (Shs.144.85 bn).

"It is important to note that the borrowing will ensure that we meet the financing obligations of on-going infrastructure projects whose certificates will fall due this financial year as well as other statutory obligations such as wages," Kasaija said on Feb.20 at Media Centre.

"I want to assure the public that in spite of the short term revenue shortfalls being experienced, the budget for FY2017/18 overall is performing well and its execution is on track as appropriated by Parliament and Government will continue to meet its obligations including salaries and wages which take the first call on the budget," he said.

However, Parliament is yet to respond to Kasaija's request as at the end of March 05.

Bigger problems

Saka said that taxpayers continue to devise different ways to avoid or even evade taxes. He said, in addition to other challenges causing revenue shortfalls, URA's failure to collect more tax is being hindered by slow disposal of the cases in courts of law.

He said over Shs 1 trillion is yet to be collected pending adjudication in the Courts and Tax Appeals Tribunal.

"We have also had an increased challenge in the numerous numbers of ex-parte or at times inter-party interim orders issued against Uganda Revenue Authority," he said, "adding since January, 2016, to date, we have so far been served with interim orders stopping us from collecting over Shs 550bn."

Saka said that they also have a challenge of subsequent attachment of the bank accounts of the organisation (both operational accounts and the tax collection accounts) through 'Garnishee Orders', which not only greatly impairs their work as tax collectors but also affects remittance of funds to the consolidated fund hence negatively affecting government operations and delivery of service.

He said that they have further received some orders instructing URA to release unaccustomed goods or lift 'third party agency notices' without any form of security for the unpaid taxes deposited with the URA or the Court.

"This state of affairs is of great concern to us as an organization which is tasked to collect revenue to support government programmes and budgets," he said.

What next?

Experts say URA's search for more money requires; a very strong economy that would attract more new taxpayers (big businesses); enhancing URA's capacity to deal with tax evaders; identifying new sources of taxable areas without killing businesses and ensuring fiscal discipline or avoiding wastage expenditure of collected revenue by spending agencies of government.

In an interview with The Independent on Mar.02, Norbert Kagoro, a partner at Deloitte, an audit firm, said the tax body has consistently recorded increase in revenues yearly but said more needs to be done efficiently.

Beyond URA, he said there is need for increasing production and productivity and so is exports and reduce imports.

"There is also need to attract more foreign investors which all would increase taxable areas and save the country from recording shortfalls," he said.

Saka said they have noted an increase in imports at the beginning of this year, a scenario that would see revenue collections increase in the coming months.

He also said they expect to collect more corporation tax in the coming months because companies are now able to make their investment decisions basing on full year (2017) performance.

He also said the reduction in the central bank rate by Bank of Uganda from 9.5% to 9% on Feb.13 would necessitate reduction in lending rates and give chance to those that borrow to pay taxes.

Key numbers

Shs 324bn; revenue shortfall for first half of FY2017/18

Shs 15 trillion; FY2017/18 revenue target for URA

Shs 8 trillion; Revenue collected as at January 31, 2018

Shs 1 trillion; uncollected revenue locked in court cases

Shs 736bn; amount that government wants to borrow to pay salaries and fund other programmes

Shs 48bn; amount of money government wants to borrow to pay salaries