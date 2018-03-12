11 March 2018

Zimbabwe: A Glimmer of Sunshine in Zimbabwe

Three months ago, the Zimbabwean military intervened to replace Robert Mugabe - the country's long-time leader - with the former vice-president, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Long one of Mugabe's top allies, Mnangagwa is a controversial figure in Zimbabwe. By JOHN SIKO.

As state security minister in the 1980s, he was in office during the Matabeleland massacres that killed as many as 10,000 ethnic Ndebele in an effort by the ruling Zanu-PF to crush political opposition and consolidate power (although he denies any direct involvement in the killings).

Throughout the 2000s - a period in which Zimbabwe struggled with state-led political violence and saw a near 40 percent decline in its economy - Mnangagwa held several senior positions (including defence minister and speaker of parliament) in which he was instrumental to the state's decision-making processes. Hence, it is easy to dismiss his ascension as a case of old wine in new bottles - or as one opposition figure told us during a recent visit to Harare, 'an old snake in new skin'.

After spending a week in Harare in late January, however, and meeting with dozens of contacts from across the political spectrum, our belief is that the 'more of the same' narrative...

