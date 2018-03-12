Botswana: 'I Will Not Lose Focus'

Mmathethe — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has dismissed recent media reports linking him to corruption saying they are an outright smear campaign.

President Khama whose days as head of state end March 31, said during a kgotla meeting to bid Mmathethe/Molapowabojang constituents farewell that such 'mudslinging antics' were but a ploy by his detractors to discredit his government.

"They are not going to divert me with these falsehoods. Modimo o teng," he said adding that the campaign was only meant to cause confusion.

Meanwhile, President Khama told residents of Mmathethe about on-going emergency works meant to improve water situation in their village.

Such works, residents learnt, were due for completion in two weeks.

The President said this was in addition to the North/South Water Carrier project that has been on going all along.

On discipline, President Khama made a clarion call on parents to come to the fore and help discipline their children and not leave such responsibility to teachers.

"The duty of a teacher is to teach," he said.

He also appreciated many speakers who spoke highly of the many socio-economic programmes that his government devised in order to improve the wellbeing of all Batswana.

He also thanked Mmathethe/Molapowabojang constituency for showering him with gifts among them; P24 589 cash, eight cows, 29 goats, five sheep, 103 chickens, a duck, a donkey, gym equipment and a lot of farm produce.

Area Member of Parliament and Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Dr Alfred Madigele said President Khama had achieved all that he had set out to do in his two terms as head of state.

"You have indeed restored the dignity of countless Batswana through an array of programmes such as Poverty Eradication, Presidential Housing Appeal, Ipelegeng and many other such interventions," he said.

Dr Madigele also said it was during the reign of President Khama that cultural resurgence was experienced.

Source : BOPA