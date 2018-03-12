Zimbabwe: Namibian Parly Speaker Gives Govt Thumbs-Up

Namibian Speaker of Parliament Professor Peter Katjavivi yesterday gave a thumbs-up to the new administration of President Mnangagwa, saying transition was executed in a peaceful way.

Addressing the media after paying a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Professor Katjavivi said Zimbabwe and Namibia are two countries that have cordial ties so it is important that they meet from time to time to consult and exchange views for the common good of the two nations.

"Namibia is very close friend of Zimbabwe so we were observing events taking place here and I would like to confirm that we were very happy that everything ended amicably well. There is peace and stability prevailing. What more can I say other than to mention that we are delighted," he said.

"There are lessons to be learnt from Zimbabwe by African nations."

Prof Katjavivi said the visit also resulted in him and Advocate Mudenda sharing notes on how best to construct state-of-the-art Parliament buildings.

He said Windhoek wanted to learn from Harare after the realisation that she is set to construct a new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, using a Chinese grant.

"We are speakers of parliaments so we talk of parliamentary issues, sharing ideas, comparing notes that form the basis of the two parliaments working together. Parliament is an import institution in nations so we cannot build mickey mouse structures," he said.

"In Namibia,we have an old building that goes back into the history when Namibia was under Germany colonial administration and that is the building that we have turned into the National Assembly of the Republic of Namibia. It is an old building of more than 100 years old, so we are looking forward to building a new Parliament so I am told my colleague here is also exploring similar ideas. These are things we will be comparing, listening and learning from each other we so that we can do what is required."

Zimbabwe-Namibia relations dates back to the liberation struggle with the two nations having a Zimbabwe-Namibia Joint Commission. Last year, the Joint Commission resulted in the two nations signing three Memorandum of Understanding in the areas of women, gender and community development, health and sport and recreation.