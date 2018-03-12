Botswana: Physical Fitness Way to Go

Gaborone — Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng says it is important that Batswana in general are physically and mentally fit to carry out their national duties with agility.

Speaking at the National Fitness Day held at Mmopane Block 1 kgotla last Friday, Minister Olopeng said by becoming mentally and physically fit, the public and the country's workforce will be able to produce and deliver on their mandate and thus help to grow the economy of the country.

He said it took individual discipline for one to get accustomed to regular training, noting that his desire to have a physically fit nation drove him to advocate for fitness exercise day every second Friday of the month.

The minister who also took part in some exercises, said regular training could curb some non-communicable diseases among others.

He further urged leaders to come to the party, praising kgosi Simon Manthe of Mmopane for encouraging the youth to join First Fitness Mmopane Block 1 Club which was the host of the event. He also hailed him for having allowed the club to practice at the kgotla, which falls within his jurisdiction.

Speaking at the same occasion which was held under the theme; Our Fitness, Our Health, Member of Parliament for Mmopane/Lentsweletau, who is also Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Vincent Seretse thanked Mmopane Block 1 Fitness Club for committing to regular training.

In the meantime, councillor for the area who is also a member of the club, Moemedi Mokgachane said their club was not only for physical training, but also promoted social activities for better understanding and knowing each other. He said through leisure travelling and relaxation, one could prolong their life.

On the other hand, he said they were planning for a boot camp for the empowerment of their youth club members.

The club's instructor, Mbiganyi Thee, a former army officer, said they started the club in July 2017 in response to the national call for fitness days and extended the initiative to be a daily practice in their club which boasts of 150 registered membership.

The club's training focuses on fighting challenges of, among others,obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, boosting of immune system, detoxication, anti-aging and mental fitness among others. It further promotes cross country, jogging and running, river run, aerobics and hill training at Kgale Hill among others.

In summary, he said they focused on body, mind and soul, adding that he was happy that last December Double Action Transport operator, Benjamin Moloko sponsored them for a leisure trip to Sandton in South Africa.

Like the councilor, he thank the village traditional leadership for allowing them to perform their trainings in the kgotla.

