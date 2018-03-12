11 March 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Gives in to Doctor's Demands

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Laiton

Health minister David Parirenyatwa yesterday said the impasse between government and striking doctors, who are demanding improved conditions of service, has been resolved.

Parirenyatwa said the Health Services Board and the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association had been locked up in meetings where a number of grievances affecting the doctors countrywide had been addressed.

"The Health Services Board and the doctors met through the bipartite forum, where grievances and issues concerning doctors were addressed," he said.

"There was the issue of car loans for the doctors, and we have since sourced $10 million to cater for that and the other issue was concerning trainee doctors who wanted to be guaranteed some jobs after training.

"The issue of allowances that were behind from November last year was also addressed and we started paying them in February this year, that's where we are right now."

He said some of the junior doctors were still not reporting for work, but others had resumed their duties.

"The most affected hospitals were Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals, Harare Central Hospital and partly Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

"In Manicaland we had but a slight problem otherwise the situation is under control," Parirenyatwa said.

Outpatients in Bulawayo and Harare were left stranded since the beginning of the industrial action after being turned away due to critical staff shortage, as the doctors' strike continued countrywide.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Should Rejoin the Commonwealth Now

Zimbabwe, the country, was not expelled from the Commonwealth. It was former President Robert Mugabe who took the… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.