South Africa: Gorgeous Bonang Sneaks in-Out of Zimbabwe

At a time Zimbabwe is apparently open to all kinds of business, those with commercial acumen have not wasted any time, seeing it as the perfect time to land in the landlocked mineral-rich wonderland.

From influential religious leaders like Nigeria's TB Joshua to billionaires from as far as Russia, now even ISO-certified slay queen Bonang Matheba has found her way into the country.

A fortnight ago the South African television and radio personality, affectionately known as Queen B, was spotted in the country, albeit for a day.

She was the host of a cocktail, held at the rooftop of a local five-star hotel, following a mining indaba co-financed by Africa Chrome Fields.

"I am happy to be in Zimbabwe, there are exciting people here," was her brief response to The Standard Style's inquiry on her feel of the country which she last visited in 2015.

At the glamorous event, business executives traded briefcases for selfie sticks as they jostled to take selfies with Matheba.

Bonang has built a colossal brand, becoming a prototype of international celebrity status in the same bracket as the United States' Kim Kardashian, among others.

From Cape to Cairo, the 30-year-old inspires many and has proven that the combination of beauty with brains, although rare, is very possible.

However, slaying is not all that Queen B does as she has launched the The Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund. This is the media personality's step towards enhancing her philanthropy by assisting students achieve a brighter future through entertainment.

Not only is the award-winning Matheba a television personality and radio host, but over the years she has expanded into business and became the brand ambassador for Revlon Cosmetics South Africa.