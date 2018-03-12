PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended Zimbabwean drivers for ensuring there is sanity on the roads in the absence of "corrupt" police.

Mnangagwa said contrary to police claims that the roads would be more chaotic in their absence, road users have managed to move freely and safely without traffic cops.

"On the contrary our people are monitoring themselves making sure they give way to each other without the assistance of roadblocks," he said addressing a gathering of businesspeople in Harare on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police had become enemies with the public for mounting endless roadblocks which delayed road users while they demanded bribes and fines for road offences.

Retired commissioner general, Augustine Chihuri, also made it worse by giving them unrealistic targets for fines collection which the force tried to meet by multiplying police checks.

Former Tourism minister, Walter Mzemb, was on the forefront of advocating for roadblocks reduction arguing it was anti-tourism.

However, since the military coup which removed former president Robert Mugabe in November last year, police have barely been mounting any checks.

Mnangagwa, who has been on a charm offensive since taking over power through a coup, also said his government was committed to the fight against corruption and red tape in every sector.

"... as a matter of fact we won't retreat against any form of corruption," he said.

He also promised to continue addressing policy issues which have been affecting revenue generation through business as an alternative to heavy taxation.

"My government will continue to strive to ensure that there is policy clarity, certainty, cohesion and consistency. We will guard against policy overlap, information asymmetric and policy reversals. World over business thrives where there is consistency," said Mnangagwa.