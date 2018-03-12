12 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: TRCN Warns 13 States Owing Teachers Salaries

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — THE Teachers Registration Council, TRCN, has threatened to take decisive action against the 13 debtor governors owing their teachers backlog of salaries and other allowances despite the bailouts they had received from the Federal Government.

The Chief Executive and Registrar, TRCN, Prof Segun Ajiboye said while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on welfare packages the council had for the teachers.

Ajiboye said: "It is surprising that after three tranches of bailouts by the federal government to states across the country, no fewer than 13 states still owe their teachers.

"You can't get the best from these teachers when you continue to owe them salaries and allowances. Our conclusion on the states owing teachers will be made known soon."

While hinting that the sum of N100million has been set aside for teachers' welfare in the 2018 budget, he said teachers must be appreciated for their contributions to the growth of Nigeria and for their worth.

On competency tests being organised by governors for teachers in their states, Ajiboye maintained that Nigerian teachers are not afraid of competency tests but what the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, is saying is that it will participate in tests organised by the TRCN which is the regulatory body empowered to do so.

